Russians are preparing a massive strike, respond to air raid alerts - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President announced intelligence data regarding a possible large-scale enemy attack. Air defense received appropriate orders to protect Ukrainians and the state.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to pay attention to alarm signals, as there is intelligence information that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.
Please, today pay attention to the alarm signals. There is intelligence information that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. Our corresponding orders for air defense have already been given. Please, take care of yourselves and Ukraine.
Recall
UZ called for calm amid reports of a possible attack on the station. The company continues to operate despite the object's status as a constant target for the Russian Federation.