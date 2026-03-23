Russians are preparing a massive strike, respond to air raid alerts - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to pay attention to alarm signals, as there is intelligence information that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Please, today pay attention to the alarm signals. There is intelligence information that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. Our corresponding orders for air defense have already been given. Please, take care of yourselves and Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy.

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UZ called for calm amid reports of a possible attack on the station. The company continues to operate despite the object's status as a constant target for the Russian Federation.