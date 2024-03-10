russian troops damaged a substation in Zaporizhzhia, but no electricity shortage is expected - Ministry of Energy

russians damaged equipment at one of Ukrenergo's substations in Zaporizhzhya region and gas distribution networks in Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy continues to terrorize the energy infrastructure, particularly in the frontline regions.

A drone strike on a substation of Ukrenergo in Zaporizhzhia region was recorded. There were no casualties. However, there is damage to the equipment. Consumers did not lose power - summarized in the Ministry of Energy.

In addition, in Kharkiv region, gas distribution networks were damaged by enemy shelling, and 617 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

Ministry of Energy: TPPs and CHPPs have accumulated more coal than planned, enough to complete the heating season

Generation

Yesterday, due to favorable weather conditions and, accordingly, active electricity generation by solar power plants, the Ukrenergo dispatcher ordered to limit the generation of renewable energy sources from 9:36 to 16:33, with a total of 1298 MW - said the Ministry of Energy.

The agency assures that no shortage of electricity is expected for the current day. There are 16 units and 3 buildings of TPPs and CHPs in reserve, which will be used if necessary. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 850 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 5100 MWh.

The situation at ZNPP

The water level in the plant's cooling pond is 15.54 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of ZNPP.

The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized.

IAEA Board of Governors demands urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control

Recall

Over the past day, March 9, russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations with drones. The company assures that there were no casualties, and consumers were not cut off from power.