In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russian troops damaged a substation in Zaporizhzhia, but no electricity shortage is expected - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38701 views

The russians damaged equipment at the Ukrenergo substation in Zaporizhzhya region and gas distribution networks in Kharkiv region, but consumers were not left without electricity and gas supply.

russian troops damaged a substation in Zaporizhzhia, but no electricity shortage is expected - Ministry of Energy

russians damaged equipment at one of Ukrenergo's substations in Zaporizhzhya region and gas distribution networks in Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy continues to terrorize the energy infrastructure, particularly in the frontline regions.

A drone strike on a substation of Ukrenergo in Zaporizhzhia region was recorded. There were no casualties. However, there is damage to the equipment. Consumers did not lose power

- summarized in the Ministry of Energy. 

In addition, in Kharkiv region, gas distribution networks were damaged by enemy shelling, and 617 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

Ministry of Energy: TPPs and CHPPs have accumulated more coal than planned, enough to complete the heating season02.03.24, 12:44 • 35087 views

Generation 

Yesterday, due to favorable weather conditions and, accordingly, active electricity generation by solar power plants, the Ukrenergo dispatcher ordered to limit the generation of renewable energy sources from 9:36 to 16:33, with a total of 1298 MW

 - said the Ministry of Energy. 

The agency assures that no shortage of electricity is expected for the current day. There are 16 units and 3 buildings of TPPs and CHPs in reserve, which will be used if necessary. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

Import/Export 

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 850 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also expected to reach 5100 MWh.

The situation at ZNPP

The water level in the plant's cooling pond is 15.54 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of ZNPP. 

The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized.  

IAEA Board of Governors demands urgent return of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukraine's control07.03.24, 23:56 • 27871 view

Recall

Over the past day, March 9, russian troops attacked two Ukrenergo substations with drones. The company assures that there were no casualties, and consumers were not cut off from power.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
