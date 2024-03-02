$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16309 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 51899 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40838 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207063 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249182 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154980 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371603 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Ministry of Energy: TPPs and CHPPs have accumulated more coal than planned, enough to complete the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35087 views

Ukraine's thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants have accumulated 236,000 tons more coal than planned and have more than 1 million tons in stock to successfully complete the heating season.

Ministry of Energy: TPPs and CHPPs have accumulated more coal than planned, enough to complete the heating season

Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants have accumulated 236 thousand tons more coal than planned, namely more than 1 million tons, to successfully complete the heating season, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian TPPs and CHPPs have enough coal in their warehouses to successfully complete the heating season. As of the end of February 2024, thermal generation facilities have accumulated more than 1 million tons of coal in their warehouses. This is 236 thousand tons more than envisaged by the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine before the 2023-2024 heating season," the Ministry of Energy said.

In particular, as of the end of February, the state-owned company Centrenergo reportedly accumulated more than 161 thousand tons more than the accumulation schedule provided for. 

"This result was achieved thanks to the coordinated work of coal mining and energy companies coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. The accumulation of a sufficient amount of coal will allow power engineers to confidently complete the heating season," said Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo. 

The Ministry of Energy noted that due to a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector, by the end of 2023, it was possible to restore and add more than 2.2 GW of capacity to the power system. As of March 2, 13 units of generating equipment of TPPs and CHPPs are in reserve.

Ukraine went through the winter on domestically produced gas - Chernyshov01.03.24, 12:34 • 29784 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

