Ministry of Energy: TPPs and CHPPs have accumulated more coal than planned, enough to complete the heating season

Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants have accumulated 236 thousand tons more coal than planned, namely more than 1 million tons, to successfully complete the heating season, the Energy Ministry said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian TPPs and CHPPs have enough coal in their warehouses to successfully complete the heating season. As of the end of February 2024, thermal generation facilities have accumulated more than 1 million tons of coal in their warehouses. This is 236 thousand tons more than envisaged by the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine before the 2023-2024 heating season," the Ministry of Energy said.

In particular, as of the end of February, the state-owned company Centrenergo reportedly accumulated more than 161 thousand tons more than the accumulation schedule provided for.

"This result was achieved thanks to the coordinated work of coal mining and energy companies coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. The accumulation of a sufficient amount of coal will allow power engineers to confidently complete the heating season," said Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo.

The Ministry of Energy noted that due to a large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector, by the end of 2023, it was possible to restore and add more than 2.2 GW of capacity to the power system. As of March 2, 13 units of generating equipment of TPPs and CHPPs are in reserve.

