The IAEA Board of Governors approves a resolution demanding the immediate return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukrainian control.

The IAEA Board of Governors has adopted a resolution providing for the urgent return of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to full control of Ukraine.

The majority of the Council members supported the draft resolution on nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine developed by Ukraine.

The text of the resolution clearly demands that russia immediately withdraw all unauthorized personnel, including military personnel, from ZNPP. It also requires the immediate return of the plant to full control of the competent authorities of Ukraine in accordance with the existing license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

The russian federation is openly demonstrating hostility to the Agency and deliberately undermining confidence in the nonproliferation system. By supporting the resolution drafted by Ukraine today, countries will send a clear message to russia to stop its illegal activities. A vote in favor of this resolution demonstrates the IAEA's commitment and the need to return security to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. After all, even a minor accident at Zaporizhzhya NPP can stop the future development of nuclear power in the world - said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expressed gratitude to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for the efforts made by the Agency to resolve the situation around the occupied ZNPP.

The adopted document also expresses serious concerns about the unstable state of nuclear safety and security at the plant. Particular attention is paid to problems such as the lack of qualified personnel, gaps in the implementation of work and the vulnerability of water and electricity supply systems.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with russian president putin to discuss the situation at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

