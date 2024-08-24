Russian troops conduct air strike on Sumy infrastructure

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38840 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38840 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135102 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231561 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231561 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162413 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162413 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215849 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202594 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 41262 views

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41262 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44745 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 37315 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 37315 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104395 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104395 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 99491 views

11:06 AM • 99491 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231561 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216196 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99491 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104395 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156955 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156955 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159638 views
Russian troops conduct air strike on Sumy infrastructure

Russian troops conduct air strike on Sumy infrastructure
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 47895 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47895 views

The enemy has launched an air strike on the infrastructure of Sumy. The regional military administration urges residents to be careful, follow safety rules and not ignore air raid warnings.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported an air strike by the enemy on the infrastructure of Sumy. All the necessary services are working promptly at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the population, UNN reports

Details

Regional authorities urge residents to be careful and follow safety rules. It is especially important not to ignore air raid warnings, which can save lives in the face of continued aggression.

Information on the consequences of the attack is currently being clarified, and RMA promises to keep citizens informed of further developments.

Sumy region: russian federation strikes, causing 31 explosions06.04.24, 08:45 • 38015 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

