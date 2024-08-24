Russian troops conduct air strike on Sumy infrastructure

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported an air strike by the enemy on the infrastructure of Sumy. All the necessary services are working promptly at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the population, UNN reports .

Details

Regional authorities urge residents to be careful and follow safety rules. It is especially important not to ignore air raid warnings, which can save lives in the face of continued aggression.

Information on the consequences of the attack is currently being clarified, and RMA promises to keep citizens informed of further developments.

Sumy region: russian federation strikes, causing 31 explosions