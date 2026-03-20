Russian strikes on Sumy region killed three and injured 13 people

As a result of Russian strikes on communities in Sumy Oblast, three people were killed and 13 more civilians were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that the Khutir-Mykhailivska, Velykopysarivska, Esman, Vorozhba, Khotyn, and Sumy communities suffered the most.

The occupiers used drones and guided aerial bombs - civilian vehicles and settlements came under attack. The police are documenting the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence of Russian war crimes. - the statement says.

Recall

On March 18, an enemy UAV hit a building in the Zarichny district of Sumy. A 16-year-old boy and a woman were injured, and windows were blown out in nearby high-rise buildings.

Russians attacked a truck loading grain in Sumy region, driver killed