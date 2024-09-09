Authorities in the Russian city of Kursk have posted an advertisement for a contract service featuring a Ukrainian soldier holding a child and captioning it "For ours," UNN reports citing the Astra Telegram channel.

The information about the advertisement depicting a Ukrainian soldier was indirectly confirmed by Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak, who reprimanded the head of the Architecture and Urban Planning Committee "in connection with the blatant negligence in the production and placement of the military-patriotic banner.