Russian informant detained for guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 91259 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122934 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126109 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167122 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177316 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240755 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103459 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86976 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 61694 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 58091 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 70072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237506 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101922 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102245 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118625 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119156 views
Russian informant detained for guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24678 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 58-year-old local resident in Kharkiv who was guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure facilities and Ukrainian air defense sites.

SBU cyber specialists have exposed another informant of the Russian special services who was adjusting Russian air strikes on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

Among the enemy's main targets were strategically important enterprises, including those of Ukraine's defense industry.

To make their missile and drone attacks on local targets more effective, the occupiers hoped to get the geolocation of Ukrainian air defense from their accomplice.

If they received such information, the invaders hoped to "bypass" the air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or to carry out a targeted attack on them.

To collect intelligence, the suspect found places of enemy "arrivals" and then took covert photos and videos there. The offender sent all the information he received to several chats on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels controlled by the aggressor country's intelligence services.

Image

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the Russian informant and detained him while performing an enemy task.According to the investigation, the suspect is a 58-year-old local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. In the fall of 2023, the man, on his own initiative, began to transmit intelligence information to the occupiers through popular messengers,

- the statement said.

The enemy's accomplice also posted his posts on social media trying to discredit Ukrainian defenders.

During the searches in his apartment, the SBU seized a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the SBU materials, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody without bail. The offender faces up to eight years in prison.

Recall

Kharkiv detained a member of the pro-Russian hacker group Narodnaya Cyberarmiya RF, who was preparing cyberattacks on government websites and adjusting Russian strikes on the city.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

