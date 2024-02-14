Russian informant detained for guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv

SBU cyber specialists have exposed another informant of the Russian special services who was adjusting Russian air strikes on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

Among the enemy's main targets were strategically important enterprises, including those of Ukraine's defense industry.

To make their missile and drone attacks on local targets more effective, the occupiers hoped to get the geolocation of Ukrainian air defense from their accomplice.

If they received such information, the invaders hoped to "bypass" the air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or to carry out a targeted attack on them.

To collect intelligence, the suspect found places of enemy "arrivals" and then took covert photos and videos there. The offender sent all the information he received to several chats on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels controlled by the aggressor country's intelligence services.

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the Russian informant and detained him while performing an enemy task.According to the investigation, the suspect is a 58-year-old local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. In the fall of 2023, the man, on his own initiative, began to transmit intelligence information to the occupiers through popular messengers, - the statement said.

The enemy's accomplice also posted his posts on social media trying to discredit Ukrainian defenders.

During the searches in his apartment, the SBU seized a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the SBU materials, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody without bail. The offender faces up to eight years in prison.

Recall

Kharkiv detained a member of the pro-Russian hacker group Narodnaya Cyberarmiya RF, who was preparing cyberattacks on government websites and adjusting Russian strikes on the city.