Russian Federation says air defense was again used over Klinets district, where oil depot is burning for the second day

the russian defense ministry says that air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone in the skies of the Bryansk region of russia, where a fire broke out yesterday in wedges at an oil depot after a drone attack. Russian Telegram channels report that the oil depot is still on fire as a result of yesterday's strike, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, the oil depot in Klynky, which was hit by a drone yesterday, is still on fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in a telegram on January 20 that at about 6:30 a.m. Moscow time, Russian air defense shot down a drone over the Bryansk region.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said in his telegram channel that the drone was allegedly shot down over the Klinsky district. He added that there were no casualties or damage.

Recall

On January 19, in the morning, a fire broke out at the oil depot in Klinets in the Bryansk region of Russia after a drone attack.

Later, it became known that four tanks with oil products were burning at the oil depot in Klinets in the Bryansk region of Russia, and the fire was assigned an increased level of complexity.

GUR representative Andriy Yusov saidthat the fire at the oil depot in Klynky was the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.