Russian drone hits train in Kharkiv region, one killed and injured

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit an electric train, killing one person and injuring others, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, "on March 24, at about 05:20, a direct hit was recorded on an electric train on the Slatyne-Kharkiv route." According to preliminary information, the Russian army used an FPV drone for the attack, which hit a train car that was at Slatyne station at that moment.

"A 61-year-old passenger died on the spot. The train driver and his assistant suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched. The case is classified as a war crime that resulted in a person's death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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