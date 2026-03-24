Russian drone attack on Dnipro on March 24 - three people injured

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Three people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro on March 24. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hanzha noted, medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

In addition, the head of the OVA published photos and videos of the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

The enemy attacked a 14-story building in Dnipro on March 24, damaging walls and balconies. A fire broke out on the upper floors.