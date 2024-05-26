Russian airstrikes on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: 14 people confirmed dead and 44 wounded

According to updated data on the consequences of Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, 44 people have been injured and 14 killed. Seven people are still missing. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Sunday, UNN reports .

As of now, 44 people have been injured and 14 have been killed. 11 victims have been identified, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother - , the statement said.

It is also reported that four human body fragments were found. Currently, seven people are still missing.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the death toll had risen to 16 people due to the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv .