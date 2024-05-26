Russian airstrikes on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: 14 people confirmed dead and 44 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
According to updated data from the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, 44 people were injured, 14 were killed, and 7 are missing as a result of Russian air strikes on a hypermarket in Kharkiv.
According to updated data on the consequences of Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, 44 people have been injured and 14 killed. Seven people are still missing. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Sunday, UNN reports .
As of now, 44 people have been injured and 14 have been killed. 11 victims have been identified, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother
It is also reported that four human body fragments were found. Currently, seven people are still missing.
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the death toll had risen to 16 people due to the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv .