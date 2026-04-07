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Russia struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone, three dead and 12 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

As a result of the attack on public transport, three people died and 12 were injured. Rescuers unblocked seven people.

Russia struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone, three dead and 12 wounded

Russia struck a minibus in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a drone this morning, killing 3 and injuring 12, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

This morning, Russia struck a minibus in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a drone. A brutal attack on civilian public transport. During rush hour, when people are on their way to work. Three people died, and 12 more were injured.

- Klymenko wrote.

According to him, "rescuers have been working at the scene since the first minutes." "Together with medics, they managed to unblock and rescue 7 people," the minister said.

"Our services are doing everything to save everyone who needs help," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized.

"Russia deliberately targets civilians. This is not an accident - this is their tactic. Deliberate strikes on peaceful people," Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, investigators document every such fact.

Russians spread fakes about "crossing the Dnipro" in Nikopol and threaten with strikes - RVA05.04.26, 15:33 • 5150 views

Addition

On the night of April 7, according to data from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, an 11-year-old boy died due to enemy attacks, and five more people were injured.

As stated, at night, Russian military forces attacked the Synelnykove district using UAVs. "As a result of a hit on a residential building, an 11-year-old boy died, and three more people were injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In the Pavlohrad district, two men aged 52 and 66 were injured as a result of shelling with drones, and an administrative building was damaged. In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy damaged infrastructure facilities using drones. In the Nikopol district, an administrative building, an educational institution, private houses, and cars were damaged as a result of attacks using FPV drones.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast