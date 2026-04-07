Russia reported a new drone attack - the port of Ust-Luga was again under attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of April 7, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga, through which part of Russia's oil exports pass. Authorities reported shooting down 22 drones over the region.
In Russia's Leningrad region, a new drone attack was reported – the port of Ust-Luga was again under attack, as reported by Russian Telegram channels and local authorities, writes UNN.
Details
According to ASTRA, the port of Ust-Luga was again attacked by drones all night, and the moment of the attack was captured on video.
Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Telegram channel that 22 drones were shot down over the region on the night of April 7.
Addition
Primorsk and Ust-Luga are Russia's largest oil ports in the country's northwest. From there, two million barrels of oil are exported daily – 40% of all Russian exports.