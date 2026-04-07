Russia reported a new drone attack - the port of Ust-Luga was again under attack

In Russia's Leningrad region, a new drone attack was reported – the port of Ust-Luga was again under attack, as reported by Russian Telegram channels and local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

According to ASTRA, the port of Ust-Luga was again attacked by drones all night, and the moment of the attack was captured on video.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Telegram channel that 22 drones were shot down over the region on the night of April 7.

Addition

Primorsk and Ust-Luga are Russia's largest oil ports in the country's northwest. From there, two million barrels of oil are exported daily – 40% of all Russian exports.