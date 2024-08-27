Russia has built the fifth pontoon crossing of the Seim River in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region, satellite images showed that Russian troops have built another pontoon crossing over the Seim River in the village of Zvane, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reported on August 19, UNN reports.

The Russian army has built another, the fifth pontoon crossing of the Seim River in the Kursk region. It can be seen on a satellite image taken on August 26. The crossing was built in the village of Zvanoye, two kilometers downstream from a stationary bridge that had previously been severely damaged by shelling. Earlier, Russia built similar crossings across the Seim River in the village of Karyzh, between Zvanoye and the village of Hlushkove, and east of Hlushkove - the statement said.

In the Kursk region, satellite imagery showed that Russian troops had built a pontoon crossing across the Seim River east of the village of Zvannoye, but then it disappeared, and smoke was seen near the site, probably from an explosion.