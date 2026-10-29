The Russian Federation destroyed a five-story building in Izium; people may be under the rubble — the Regional Military Administration

On Thursday, October 29, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a five-story building in Izium, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The strike hit a five-story building, causing its partial destruction from the first to the fifth floor. People may be trapped under the rubble. A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing - the post says.

He later added that nine people were injured in the attack.

Additionally

In addition, the Russians carried out a missile strike on Lozova. Six injured people have been reported so far.

UNN also reported that the Russians attacked three Ukrainian cities: Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk. More than 40 wounded people have been reported in total.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian general originally from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, was charged with ordering a strike on the Skovoroda Museum in 2022. The museum's guard was injured in the strike. The roof and ceilings were destroyed, while the walls and part of the exhibition were damaged. The historic building was left in a state of disrepair.