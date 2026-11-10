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Russia views a "new security system for Europe" as the main focus of the peace talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The first two-day talks between Russia and Ukraine since February, mediated by the United States, begin in Abu Dhabi. Russia wants to discuss post-war security in Europe.

Russia views a "new security system for Europe" as the main focus of the peace talks - Reuters

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday, November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe." Reuters reports this, citing a source in the Russian delegation, writes UNN.

Details

Russian and Ukrainian officials plan to gather later that day for two-day talks mediated by the United States—the first since February—after US President Donald Trump suggested last week that a broad peace deal was possible in their 4.5-year war and could include European security, the outlet notes.

The US asked Russia about security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — FT10.11.26, 09:29 • 10081 view

A source in the delegation said that "the meeting will focus on developing mechanisms to prevent threats and strengthen regional stability."

"Although the ‘Ukrainian settlement,’ being a matter of critical importance, is only one aspect of this broad-ranging discussion, it is subordinate to the main goal—creating a comprehensive and indivisible security architecture for the entire continent," the source said.

Representatives of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Union, NATO and Italy are also expected to be in Abu Dhabi and are expected to speak with American and Ukrainian officials. Russia has not said that it will hold any direct talks with Europeans this week.

Trilateral talks will be held in Abu Dhabi, with coordination with Europeans planned — Umerov09.11.26, 14:57 • 13244 views

The 11-member Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin chief of staff aide Vladimir Medinsky and also includes two deputy foreign ministers and a number of senior military and intelligence officials.

Julia Shramko

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