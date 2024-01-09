Russia blocks website of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Russia has blocked access to the website of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). This is reported by the Russian project Roskomstvo, UNN reports.

The initiator of the access restriction was an "unspecified government agency", which may be the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia. The reasons for the blocking are also not indicated in the card on the registry's website the statement said.

Details

It is noted that access to the site could have been closed both for reasons of military censorship (it contains posts in support of the Armed Forces) and because of the prohibition of "information on the collection of donations by religious organizations, if they have not received the right to hold such collections.

The latter provision was introduced by a new Russian law that also bans websites asking for donations to the enemy army. The same law gives the Russian Prosecutor General's Office the right to block information about censorship circumvention out of court.

