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Buk air defense system

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 210 drones, with Kyiv bearing the brunt: how many destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Russia launched a combined attack with missiles and 210 drones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 181 unmanned aerial vehicles, while 10 more remained in the air.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 210 drones, with Kyiv bearing the brunt: how many destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles overnight on October 22, including ballistic missiles, Zircons/Oniks, and 210 drones. A total of 181 drones were shot down or suppressed. Another 10 remain airborne. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, overnight on October 22 (from 18:00 on October 21), the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using:

  • Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Oniks missiles (launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, and Rostov regions — Russia);
    • 210 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including 110 jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones (from the following directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske).

      DIU: Russia has accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles and more than 6,000 drones21.10.26, 09:44 • 4676 views

      Where Russia struck

      "The main direction of the attack was Kyiv," the statement said.

      Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously20.10.26, 20:23 • 61969 views

      How the air defense performed

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      "According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 181 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (87 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; 10 attack UAVs remain airborne, and combat operations are ongoing," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

      Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 32 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 8 locations.

      Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions22.10.26, 07:39 • 13036 views

      Julia Shramko

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