Residents of Oleshky to be evacuated to Crimea or Russia before returning to Ukraine - FT

Residents of Oleshky in the Kherson region will be evacuated to occupied Crimea or to the territory of the Russian Federation before the area is returned to Ukraine. This is reported in a Financial Times article, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, David Arakhamia, head of the faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, announced the dates of the ceasefire regime as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. According to him, the ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1. He called it "the largest-scale de-escalation since 2022."

Later, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that following the completion of the mission, a press conference with the ombudsman would be held on November 2, where he would provide all the details.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27 in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the beginning of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27.

Reminder

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Ukrainians to provide information about residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region who need assistance.