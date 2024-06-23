Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy strike on a residential 5-storey building in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy strike on a residential 5-storey building. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, Reports UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, on June 23, emergency rescue operations were completed at the site of an enemy aerial bomb hitting a 5-storey residential building.

In total, 116 employees of the State Emergency Service and 24 units of emergency rescue equipment worked at the scene.

According to the information, as a result of an aerial bomb hit by the invaders, 2 people were killed here, 53 more were injured, including 3 children.

