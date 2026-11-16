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Regulators from 38 countries warn of the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this winter - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2708 views

Due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this winter is increasing. Regulators from 38 countries called on Moscow to stop the attacks.

Regulators from 38 countries warn of the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this winter - Reuters

The risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this winter is increasing due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Representatives of nuclear regulatory authorities from 38 countries called on Moscow to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

In a joint statement seen by Reuters prior to publication, international organizations expressed "deep concern over the growing risks to nuclear safety resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine and its continued attacks on the country's energy infrastructure."

We jointly believe that Russia must immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's nuclear facilities and the energy infrastructure necessary for their safe operation

- the statement said.

Why the risk of a nuclear accident is increasing

Moscow has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, including power plants, power lines, and substations. The country's energy system has already been weakened by nearly five years of war.

The regulators' main concern is that, without a stable power supply, nuclear power plants are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain the cooling of nuclear fuel and prevent a meltdown of reactor cores.

In the event of such an accident, radioactive substances could enter the atmosphere, as happened during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which is considered the largest accident in the history of civilian nuclear power.

In an interview with Reuters, Per Strand, head of the HERCA and NORA organizations, said that Russian attacks had become more dangerous in recent weeks. In particular, Russia is using drones with larger warheads and more precise targeting.

Because of this new Russian tactic, it is obvious that the risk of a nuclear accident will be at its highest this winter

- Strand said.

According to him, the worst-case scenario could be a complete blackout of Ukraine's power system, simultaneously affecting all nine power units at nuclear power plants that generate electricity.

Nine reactors simultaneously, with the potential release of radioactive substances — that would be an extremely serious situation

- he emphasized.

Strand stressed that such a development could be avoided if action were taken now and pressure were brought to bear on Russia to stop its attacks on energy infrastructure. Otherwise, European countries need to jointly prepare for the possible consequences of a nuclear accident.

The situation at Ukraine's nuclear power plants

Ukraine has four nuclear power plants, three of which are operational. According to Reuters, this winter they will provide about 80% of the electricity used by the country.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — the largest in Europe — is under Russian control near the front line. The plant is not currently generating electricity, but it requires an external power supply to cool the nuclear fuel and prevent a reactor core meltdown. Its equipment operates using electricity supplied from territory controlled by Ukraine.

On Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that military activity during the previous week had caused instability in Ukraine's power grid. As a result, some of the power units at operational nuclear power plants reduced their output.

According to the IAEA, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost its external power supply 27 times, forcing it to switch to emergency diesel generators. Since the end of March, the plant has depended on only one external power line.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear power plant and damaging the power lines that supply it.

The joint statement was issued by three international organizations: HERCA — the Heads of European Radiological Protection Competent Authorities, WENRA — the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association, and NORA — the Nordic Association for Radiation Safety Authorities. Together, they represent 38 countries, including all EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed the supply of equipment to complete the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant11.11.26, 21:29 • 4096 views

Olga Rozgon

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