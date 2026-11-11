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Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed the supply of equipment to complete the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Denys Shmyhal and Karel Havlíček visited the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. The parties discussed equipment, financing and guarantees for units No. 3 and No. 4.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic discussed the supply of equipment to complete the construction of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal discussed possible supplies of equipment to complete the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant with Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal and Havlíček visited the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Nuclear energy is one of the key areas of Ukrainian-Czech cooperation. We are interested in further expanding it and engaging Czech experience and expertise to modernize power units and diversify nuclear fuel 

- Shmyhal noted.

A separate area is cooperation with Škoda JS, Doosan Škoda Power and other Czech companies.

They discussed possible supplies of equipment to complete the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, as well as access to export financing and guarantees. Ukraine and the Czech Republic have significant potential for deepening practical cooperation in nuclear energy. We are working to ensure that these opportunities translate into concrete projects 

- Shmyhal concluded.

Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal03.11.26, 20:43 • 24095 views

Antonina Tumanova

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