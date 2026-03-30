Record US shutdown paralyzed airports and caused mass layoffs

$43.8850.61
ukenru
March 29, 01:23 PM • 15458 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 33136 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 29202 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
March 29, 07:21 AM • 45784 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
March 28, 05:19 PM • 38497 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 51120 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 43269 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 35816 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 34414 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 29452 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.5m/s
86%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stubb stated there was no military threat after drones fell in FinlandMarch 29, 06:53 PM • 8730 views
Iran attacked an aluminum plant in Abu DhabiMarch 29, 07:46 PM • 8070 views
Drone spotted near Trump's plane, airport urgently imposed restrictionsVideoMarch 29, 08:14 PM • 6426 views
IAEA confirms serious damage to Iranian nuclear facility in KhondabMarch 29, 10:43 PM • 6082 views
Why Russia needs combat icebreakers with "Kalibrs", one of which was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and what role they play in the warPhoto11:09 PM • 14362 views
Publications
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 30847 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tipsMarch 29, 07:21 AM • 45784 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 42163 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 56087 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 49869 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ishaq Dar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jovenel Moïse
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 22164 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 22379 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 23777 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 27712 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 31236 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Brent Crude

Record US shutdown paralyzed airports and caused mass layoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3708 views

After 44 days of budget deadlock, 12% of TSA personnel did not report to work. Trump signed an executive order on payments contrary to law while Congress was on recess.

Record US shutdown paralyzed airports and caused mass layoffs

The partial shutdown of the US government has become the longest in the country's history, lasting 44 days. The reason remains a political deadlock in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

An agreement could not be reached even after several attempts: the Senate supported a compromise, but the House of Representatives rejected it, and Democrats are not ready to support a new temporary initiative without changes to immigration policy.

Airports paralyzed due to staff shortages

The consequences are already being felt across the country. Chaos has begun in US airports – thousands of TSA security personnel have been left without salaries and are massively not showing up for work.

Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute16.02.26, 01:09 • 10611 views

According to official data, more than 12% of personnel are absent from their workplaces, and about 500 agents have resigned altogether. Videos of multi-kilometer queues of passengers quickly spread on social networks.

Authorities are trying to patch up the crisis with law enforcement

To maintain control, immigration agents were sent to airports. The White House openly admits that the situation is critical.

We need to keep these airports safe. ICE is there to help our brothers and sisters at TSA. We will be there as long as they need us.

– said border secretary Tom Homan.

Trump's decision is already causing controversy

President Donald Trump signed an order to pay employees' salaries, but this step could cause serious legal problems.

It seems to me that this is a fairly obvious violation of the law that prohibits spending money without a decision of Congress

– noted Georgetown University law professor Josh Chafetz.

Congress has gone on a two-week break, so a quick resolution to the situation is not expected. This means that the record shutdown could drag on even longer, and its consequences will only worsen.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute14.02.26, 20:59 • 6528 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Social network
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
United States