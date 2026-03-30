Record US shutdown paralyzed airports and caused mass layoffs

The partial shutdown of the US government has become the longest in the country's history, lasting 44 days. The reason remains a political deadlock in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

An agreement could not be reached even after several attempts: the Senate supported a compromise, but the House of Representatives rejected it, and Democrats are not ready to support a new temporary initiative without changes to immigration policy.

Airports paralyzed due to staff shortages

The consequences are already being felt across the country. Chaos has begun in US airports – thousands of TSA security personnel have been left without salaries and are massively not showing up for work.

Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute

According to official data, more than 12% of personnel are absent from their workplaces, and about 500 agents have resigned altogether. Videos of multi-kilometer queues of passengers quickly spread on social networks.

Authorities are trying to patch up the crisis with law enforcement

To maintain control, immigration agents were sent to airports. The White House openly admits that the situation is critical.

We need to keep these airports safe. ICE is there to help our brothers and sisters at TSA. We will be there as long as they need us. – said border secretary Tom Homan.

Trump's decision is already causing controversy

President Donald Trump signed an order to pay employees' salaries, but this step could cause serious legal problems.

It seems to me that this is a fairly obvious violation of the law that prohibits spending money without a decision of Congress – noted Georgetown University law professor Josh Chafetz.

Congress has gone on a two-week break, so a quick resolution to the situation is not expected. This means that the record shutdown could drag on even longer, and its consequences will only worsen.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute