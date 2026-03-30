$43.840.0450.490.12
ukenru
03:29 PM • 5960 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 10616 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14524 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
10:47 AM • 19569 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 26793 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 21954 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
March 30, 09:05 AM • 10748 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 25696 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 39479 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 52076 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3m/s
77%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 49485 views
The GUR has published a list of 51 vessels that help Russia finance the warMarch 30, 10:07 AM • 15310 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 31029 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 23342 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 15658 views
Publications
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?03:29 PM • 5960 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhoto02:18 PM • 8822 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 23484 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 31175 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 49649 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Benjamin Netanyahu
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks03:06 PM • 3096 views
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?01:44 PM • 6356 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 15797 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 36668 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 36072 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
The Guardian

Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6008 views

Massive protests have swept across the country due to the war in Iran. However, the procedure for removing the president depends on votes in the Senate, not on street pressure.

Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?

Mass protests "No Kings," which have swept all 50 U.S. states and include over 3,200 events, have once again raised the question of President Donald Trump's political accountability. Millions of Americans have taken to the streets, but the main question remains open—can this lead to impeachment and removal from office?

Is it realistic? UNN has examined the procedure and political logic.

How Impeachment Works in the U.S.

Impeachment in the U.S. is not a conviction or an automatic removal of the president. It is a complex, multi-stage procedure consisting of two key phases.

The first stage is the House of Representatives. It is responsible for bringing formal charges. A simple majority vote is sufficient for this. This is essentially a political decision—if the majority of congressmen support the charges, the president gains impeached status.

The second stage is the Senate. This is where the president's fate is decided. To remove him from office, at least two-thirds of senators' votes are required. This is a critically important point that makes the procedure extremely difficult.

Without 67 votes in the Senate, impeachment does not lead to resignation.

Why Protests Do Not Equal Impeachment

Mass protests, even on the scale of "No Kings," do not by themselves trigger the impeachment process. They can create political pressure, but decisions are made exclusively by political institutions—Congress and the Senate.

Historically, there have been instances in the U.S. where presidents faced widespread discontent, but this did not lead to their removal.

For example, during the Vietnam War, tens of thousands of Americans protested against President Lyndon Johnson's policies, but this did not lead to impeachment—he simply did not run for a second term.

In Richard Nixon's case, mass protests also accompanied the Watergate scandal, but the key factor was not street discontent, but a loss of support in Congress. Only after this did Nixon resign, without waiting for impeachment.

During Bill Clinton's presidency, there were also protests and political pressure due to the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but even after impeachment was announced, the Senate did not support his removal.

And during Donald Trump's first presidential term in 2017–2020, large-scale protests took place, including the "Women's March," but this was not a decisive factor in the impeachment process—the vote in Congress remained crucial.

The main thing is not the number of protesters, but the balance of power in Congress. Political support or its absence determines whether impeachment has a chance of completion, not the scale of street actions.

Has anyone been removed from the U.S. presidency?

In U.S. history, four presidents have been impeached. Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Donald Trump twice—in 2019 and 2021. In all cases, the Senate acquitted the presidents, and they remained in office.

Richard Nixon is worth mentioning separately; he resigned in 1974 amidst the Watergate scandal, when impeachment was practically inevitable.

Thus, impeachment in the U.S. is a real political tool, but its final stage—the removal of the president—remains highly unlikely in practice.

Political Math - The Main Obstacle

The key reason why Trump's impeachment currently seems unlikely is political arithmetic.

Even if the House of Representatives could theoretically vote for impeachment, the main barrier is the Senate. Removing a president requires the support of a significant portion of his own political allies.

In practice, this means that dozens of Republican senators would have to vote against their own president. Historically, such scenarios are almost unheard of.

The Role of States - Why They Don't Decide the Issue

Despite protests occurring in all states, the states themselves have no direct influence on impeachment. The decision is made at the federal level—in Washington.

States can only influence indirectly, through the election of congressmen and senators. This means that even if support for protests is maximal in individual states, it does not automatically mean a change in the Senate's position.

Despite large-scale protests and political tension, Donald Trump's impeachment remains an extremely difficult and unlikely scenario.

The procedure requires not only political will but also an extremely difficult majority in the Senate, which is practically impossible to gather without a split within his own party. Thus, even amidst millions of protests in the U.S., impeachment remains not a tool of the street, but a mechanism of rigid political math—and it is currently working against its realization.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the WorldPublications
US Elections
Bill Clinton
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States