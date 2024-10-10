Rada adopts law on insurance of journalists in combat zone

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on insurance of journalists working in the combat zone, the media will be able to insure the life, health and ability to work of their employees at their own expense or from other sources, the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the Rada supported our draft law on changes to journalists' insurance with 275 votes in favor. It concerns the protection of those media workers who work in the combat zone," Yurchyshyn wrote.

According to him, such a rule already existed, but it was not effective. "It was impossible to insure correspondents covering events in hot spots, because insurance companies did not receive licenses for their activities in the type of insurance specified in the law," the MP said.

"The new law addresses the legislative regulation of this issue. Now the media can insure the life, health and ability to work of their employees during a business trip to the combat zone or temporarily occupied territories at their own expense or other non-prohibited sources (international/grant)," Yurchyshyn said.

According to him, a more detailed procedure and terms of such insurance will be determined at the bylaw level by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine in consultation with the National Bank within a month from the date of entry into force of this law.

