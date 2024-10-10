ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 45168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163401 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135898 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141984 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171318 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Rada adopts law on insurance of journalists in combat zone

Rada adopts law on insurance of journalists in combat zone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12859 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on insurance for journalists working in the war zone. Media outlets will be able to insure the life, health, and disability of their employees at their own expense or from other sources.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on insurance of journalists working in the combat zone, the media will be able to insure the life, health and ability to work of their employees at their own expense or from other sources, the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the Rada supported our draft law on changes to journalists' insurance with 275 votes in favor. It concerns the protection of those media workers who work in the combat zone," Yurchyshyn wrote.

According to him, such a rule already existed, but it was not effective. "It was impossible to insure correspondents covering events in hot spots, because insurance companies did not receive licenses for their activities in the type of insurance specified in the law," the MP said.

"The new law addresses the legislative regulation of this issue. Now the media can insure the life, health and ability to work of their employees during a business trip to the combat zone or temporarily occupied territories at their own expense or other non-prohibited sources (international/grant)," Yurchyshyn said.

According to him, a more detailed procedure and terms of such insurance will be determined at the bylaw level by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine in consultation with the National Bank within a month from the date of entry into force of this law.

Media workers are subject to compulsory insurance for the period of their business trip to the areas of hostilities: Verkhovna Rada supports bill16.07.24, 17:02 • 32183 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

