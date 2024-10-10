Rada expels fugitive MPs Dmytruk and Odarchenko from committees

People's deputies Artem Dmytruk and Andriy Odarchenko, who illegally left Ukraine, have been expelled from the Verkhovna Rada committees, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, reports UNN.

Details

"The Rada supported the expulsion of two fugitive MPs from the Committees," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Odarchenko should be excluded from the Anti-Corruption Committee and Dmytruk from the Law Enforcement Committee.

"245 MPs voted in favor.

Earlier , UNN reported that MPs from the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia, Anastasia Radina, and Serhiy Ionushas registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to exclude MP Andriy Odarchenko from the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy and Artem Dmytruk from the Committee on Law Enforcement.

Recall

At the end of August, Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. Subsequently, the DBR put Dmytruk on the international wanted list.



In November last year, the SAPO and NABU served MP Andriy Odarchenko with a notice of suspicion of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In September, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Odarchenko in absentia and collected UAH 15 million bail posted for him.