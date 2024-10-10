World Vision Day, Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine, International Porridge Day. What else can be celebrated on October 10

Today, on the second Thursday of October, various events are being held in many countries on the occasion of World Sight Day, UNN reports.

The event is dedicated to the problems of combating ophthalmic diseases, providing quality medical care to detect disorders at early stages.

According to some studies, 285 million people worldwide have visual impairments. 39 million people are completely blind.

According to statistics, one person on the planet loses their eyesight every five seconds, and one child every minute.

The most vulnerable to ophthalmic diseases are school-age children with myopia or hyperopia. As well as people over 40 with glaucoma and cataracts.

In 2009, the UK celebrated Porridge Day for the first time. The event, which raises funds to help countries suffering from hunger, quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

The most high-calorie porridge is semolina. 100 grams of semolina contains 331 calories. In addition, this porridge is rich in potassium and vitamins B1 and B2. At the same time, oatmeal is the most satisfying porridge. 100 grams of oatmeal contains 15 grams of protein, which is a quarter of the daily human requirement. In addition, oatmeal contains the most zinc among all cereals, which reduces the risk of colon cancer by 10%.

Since 2010, on October 10, many countries around the world have been celebrating World Homeless Day.

According to experts, there are more than 100 million homeless people in the world today, and this number is constantly growing. Every year, more than two million children end up on the streets and become homeless.

The purpose of today's event is to draw public attention to the problems of people who, for various social and domestic reasons, have found themselves homeless.

The best way to get involved is to donate to organizations that care for the homeless.

Today, animal advocates and all those who care are joining events to mark World Animal Traffic Accident Awareness Day.

According to statistics, 25% of animals die on the spot after a collision with a vehicle. But 75% have a chance of survival, provided they receive the necessary assistance as soon as possible. The potential mortality rate from road accidents is about 70 million animals a year.

Since 2002, Ukraine has celebrated the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers on October 10.

It was in October 1901 that the first chamber on the territory of modern Ukraine was opened in Kharkiv, where trade weights and measures were verified and branded.

According to the church calendar, October 10 is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Evlampiy and Evlampiy.

The brother and sister lived in the 4th century in the city of Nicodemus. When the persecution of Christians intensified, Eulaimius was captured and tortured to deny the Lord. When Eulaimius learned of his brother's suffering, she also ran to the court.

According to legend, the brother and sister bravely endured all the torture. Yevlampiy's head was cut off, and Yevlampiya died of grief immediately afterward.

Today, Yevlampiy, Viktor, Herman, Mikhail, Pyotr, Fedor, Yevlampiya, Akilina, and Fevroniya celebrate their name days.