Generators, solar panels, snowplows - preparations for winter and possible power outages continue in Kyiv Oblast communities

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27987 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160772 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134431 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141202 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138115 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179177 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170350 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138904 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83343 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106881 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186821 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138907 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139241 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145460 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153927 views
Generators, solar panels, snowplows - preparations for winter and possible power outages continue in Kyiv Oblast communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118674 views

The Brovary community is actively preparing for winter and possible power outages. They are installing generators, solar panels, purchasing snowplows and providing alternative energy supply to critical facilities.

Providing critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings with alternative energy sources, purchasing snow removal equipment - what else is being done in the Brovary community in preparation for winter and possible power outages, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary.

Details

"Of course, no community leader can be 100% satisfied with the preparations for winter and the heating season. Besides, it is difficult to predict what the situation with electricity supply will be like in winter. But we have done almost everything we have planned so far. It is important for us to ensure that the housing stock has electricity and heat in winter and that utilities and facilities can operate smoothly.

It is gratifying that in the second half of this year, residents of apartment buildings, managers of condominiums and housing cooperatives became more active: they began to buy alternative energy sources and apply for partial reimbursement of their cost. Under this program, which has been operating in our community since the fall of 2022, this year we have already allocated more than UAH 500 thousand.

Also, I would like to note that almost 60 boiler houses and central heating stations of the city have been prepared for the heating season. To ensure backup power supply, 25 diesel generators with a capacity of 7.5 to 500 kW were installed at the main centralized heat supply, water supply and sewage facilities

All the necessary preparatory work has been carried out on the in-building systems of high-rise buildings. In particular, hydraulic testing and flushing of heating systems.

The clinical and children's hospitals are equipped with solar power plants.

Work has been done to improve energy efficiency in the community's kindergartens and lyceums," said Ihor Sapozhko.

Preparations are also underway to prepare municipal equipment for winter operations. According to the mayor of Brovary, Brovary-Blagoustriy currently has 33 units of specialized equipment on its balance sheet. This year, the utility added four combined road vehicles and four tractors with brush and blade attachments to its fleet, which will be used to clear the city's streets in winter.

The municipal enterprise has 2.4 tons of river sand and three tons of Anti-Ice bischofite solution available for sprinkling roads and sidewalks.

In addition, in the event of power outages, almost all of Brovary's traffic lights are already equipped with alternative power sources that can operate at sub-zero temperatures.

Special vehicles, generators, medicines - what kind of assistance does the Brovary community receive from German partners27.09.24, 13:39 • 12441 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising