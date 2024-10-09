Generators, solar panels, snowplows - preparations for winter and possible power outages continue in Kyiv Oblast communities

Providing critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings with alternative energy sources, purchasing snow removal equipment - what else is being done in the Brovary community in preparation for winter and possible power outages, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary.

"Of course, no community leader can be 100% satisfied with the preparations for winter and the heating season. Besides, it is difficult to predict what the situation with electricity supply will be like in winter. But we have done almost everything we have planned so far. It is important for us to ensure that the housing stock has electricity and heat in winter and that utilities and facilities can operate smoothly.

It is gratifying that in the second half of this year, residents of apartment buildings, managers of condominiums and housing cooperatives became more active: they began to buy alternative energy sources and apply for partial reimbursement of their cost. Under this program, which has been operating in our community since the fall of 2022, this year we have already allocated more than UAH 500 thousand.

Also, I would like to note that almost 60 boiler houses and central heating stations of the city have been prepared for the heating season. To ensure backup power supply, 25 diesel generators with a capacity of 7.5 to 500 kW were installed at the main centralized heat supply, water supply and sewage facilities

All the necessary preparatory work has been carried out on the in-building systems of high-rise buildings. In particular, hydraulic testing and flushing of heating systems.

The clinical and children's hospitals are equipped with solar power plants.

Work has been done to improve energy efficiency in the community's kindergartens and lyceums," said Ihor Sapozhko.

Preparations are also underway to prepare municipal equipment for winter operations. According to the mayor of Brovary, Brovary-Blagoustriy currently has 33 units of specialized equipment on its balance sheet. This year, the utility added four combined road vehicles and four tractors with brush and blade attachments to its fleet, which will be used to clear the city's streets in winter.

The municipal enterprise has 2.4 tons of river sand and three tons of Anti-Ice bischofite solution available for sprinkling roads and sidewalks.

In addition, in the event of power outages, almost all of Brovary's traffic lights are already equipped with alternative power sources that can operate at sub-zero temperatures.

