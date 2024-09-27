Special vehicles, generators, medicines - what kind of assistance does the Brovary community receive from German partners

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 93160 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106611 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171992 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140554 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43702 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114223 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 63301 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69683 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 36904 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143136 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147650 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139013 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155830 views
Special vehicles, generators, medicines - what kind of assistance does the Brovary community receive from German partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12443 views

The Brovary community received equipment and humanitarian aid worth more than EUR 830 thousand from German partners. The aid includes special vehicles, generators, medical equipment and other necessary items.

As part of its cooperation with German partners, the Brovary community received various equipment and humanitarian aid worth more than EUR 830 thousand. The further deepening of cooperation was discussed in Warsaw at a meeting of the Ukraine-Germany partnership network, which was attended by representatives of the Brovary community. This was reported by the Brovary City Council, according to UNN .

The meeting was held as part of the Municipal Partnerships with Ukraine project implemented by SKEW/Engagement Global.

Representatives of local communities and authorities at various levels discussed projects that could be implemented in the energy, healthcare, education, culture, and investment attraction sectors, as well as long-term development strategies.

The report notes that in 2023, an agreement was signed to establish a solidarity partnership between the Brovary City Council and the municipalities of Erlangen and Jena, and this year a memorandum of partnership was signed between the Brovary City Council and the Lan Dill district.

Thanks to our partners, in cooperation with the German federal company GIZ and Engagement Global, we purchased the necessary equipment to ensure the proper functioning of the community: 3 ambulances, 4 fire trucks, 3 municipal vehicles, 1 school bus, generators; medical equipment for the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, furniture, computer equipment and household appliances for community educational institutions; firefighting equipment and office equipment for the IDP modular town and the Brovary Social Service Center, medicines, blankets, folding beds, food and hygiene products for socially vulnerable citizens. The total cost of the equipment and humanitarian aid amounted to over EUR 830,000

- said the Brovary City Council.

In total, 166 projects worth €11 million have been funded in Ukraine over the past two years thanks to the support of the German government.

Recall:

The school bus that the Brovary community received from German partners transports children from the lyceum in Kniazhychi. 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
warsawWarsaw
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

