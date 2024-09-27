Special vehicles, generators, medicines - what kind of assistance does the Brovary community receive from German partners

As part of its cooperation with German partners, the Brovary community received various equipment and humanitarian aid worth more than EUR 830 thousand. The further deepening of cooperation was discussed in Warsaw at a meeting of the Ukraine-Germany partnership network, which was attended by representatives of the Brovary community. This was reported by the Brovary City Council, according to UNN .

The meeting was held as part of the Municipal Partnerships with Ukraine project implemented by SKEW/Engagement Global.

Representatives of local communities and authorities at various levels discussed projects that could be implemented in the energy, healthcare, education, culture, and investment attraction sectors, as well as long-term development strategies.

The report notes that in 2023, an agreement was signed to establish a solidarity partnership between the Brovary City Council and the municipalities of Erlangen and Jena, and this year a memorandum of partnership was signed between the Brovary City Council and the Lan Dill district.

Thanks to our partners, in cooperation with the German federal company GIZ and Engagement Global, we purchased the necessary equipment to ensure the proper functioning of the community: 3 ambulances, 4 fire trucks, 3 municipal vehicles, 1 school bus, generators; medical equipment for the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital, furniture, computer equipment and household appliances for community educational institutions; firefighting equipment and office equipment for the IDP modular town and the Brovary Social Service Center, medicines, blankets, folding beds, food and hygiene products for socially vulnerable citizens. The total cost of the equipment and humanitarian aid amounted to over EUR 830,000 - said the Brovary City Council.

In total, 166 projects worth €11 million have been funded in Ukraine over the past two years thanks to the support of the German government.

Recall:

The school bus that the Brovary community received from German partners transports children from the lyceum in Kniazhychi.