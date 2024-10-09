Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: due to the war, we are all at risk of hepatitis C infection

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 99069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141395 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170534 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139554 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139247 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85013 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107161 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186995 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139247 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139554 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137014 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153988 views
Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: due to the war, we are all at risk of hepatitis C infection

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: due to the war, we are all at risk of hepatitis C infection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126549 views

Infectious disease specialist Golubovska warns of an increased risk of contracting hepatitis C due to the war. Ukraine has a state program of free treatment, but everyone is recommended to be tested at least once a year.

Now everyone in Ukraine is at risk of contracting the hepatitis C virus. This is explained by the war, which entails an increase in the incidence rate. The chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, professor Olga Golubovska, told UNN in a comment.

In Ukraine, according to the specialist, the problem of proper surveillance of this disease and its detection has not been solved.

Therefore, we should all realize that given the fact that the country is at war, we are all at risk. And it is necessary to be tested, especially for people who are often ill and have to seek any medical help, including dental care, at least once a year. This can be done at home even with express tests. Although even family doctors are provided with rapid tests

- said Olga Golubovskaya.

The infectious disease specialist also noted that the problem with the treatment of such a disease as hepatitis C has been solved at the moment - there are medicines available. She also reminded that Ukraine has a state program to provide free medicines for hepatitis C treatment. And it is financed, although under the action of this program fall, first of all, patients with complications. In addition, the drugs are available in pharmacies and their cost has decreased in recent years.

In one year, the number of prisoners with hepatitis C has tripled in Ukraine02.10.2024, 16:46 • 138888 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Health
ukraineUkraine

