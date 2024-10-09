Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: due to the war, we are all at risk of hepatitis C infection

Now everyone in Ukraine is at risk of contracting the hepatitis C virus. This is explained by the war, which entails an increase in the incidence rate. The chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, professor Olga Golubovska, told UNN in a comment.

In Ukraine, according to the specialist, the problem of proper surveillance of this disease and its detection has not been solved.

Therefore, we should all realize that given the fact that the country is at war, we are all at risk. And it is necessary to be tested, especially for people who are often ill and have to seek any medical help, including dental care, at least once a year. This can be done at home even with express tests. Although even family doctors are provided with rapid tests - said Olga Golubovskaya.

The infectious disease specialist also noted that the problem with the treatment of such a disease as hepatitis C has been solved at the moment - there are medicines available. She also reminded that Ukraine has a state program to provide free medicines for hepatitis C treatment. And it is financed, although under the action of this program fall, first of all, patients with complications. In addition, the drugs are available in pharmacies and their cost has decreased in recent years.

