Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14827 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 141252 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207514 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243962 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151040 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370716 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183147 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149945 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Rada adopts law on creation of "white business club"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30971 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law establishing a "white business club" to simplify relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary tax payment during martial law.

Rada adopts law on creation of "white business club"

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that provides for the creation of a "white business club" to simplify relations with the tax authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 11084.

Details

The Rada passed the law on the "white business club" No. 11084. For a total of 263

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the explanatory note to this draft law, it proposes, in particular, the following regarding the peculiarities of tax administration during martial law for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation:

introducing a list of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation, who will enjoy a number of advantages in tax administration during martial law;

The List will be maintained by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, and taxpayers will receive information about their inclusion in the List through their electronic account;

It is also envisaged that taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation included in the List will receive, in particular, the following benefits:

  • a moratorium on documentary inspections, except for certain types;
  • reduction of the timeframe for desk and documentary audits for the purposes of budgetary reimbursement to 5 calendar days;
  • individual tax consultations within 5 calendar days;
  • a compliance manager is assigned to the taxpayer, with whom the taxpayer will be able to interact, in particular, using remote communication means, including video conferencing.

The document was supposed to recommend to the Cabinet of Ministers to amend the Procedure for booking military personnel to ensure automatic booking by taxpayers included in the List of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation.

It was planned that companies would be able to reserve 25% of their employees for military service, but this provision was rejected by MPs.

Recall

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk criticized the draft law on the "white business club" initiated by Hetmantsev, saying that it would create a reservation for the elite instead of leveling the playing field for all businesses.

According to economic expert Yuriy Havrylechko, the legislative initiative of the head of the Rada's tax committee violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

