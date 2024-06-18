Rada adopts law on creation of "white business club"

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that provides for the creation of a "white business club" to simplify relations with the tax authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 11084.

Details

The Rada passed the law on the "white business club" No. 11084. For a total of 263 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the explanatory note to this draft law, it proposes, in particular, the following regarding the peculiarities of tax administration during martial law for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation:

introducing a list of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation, who will enjoy a number of advantages in tax administration during martial law;

The List will be maintained by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, and taxpayers will receive information about their inclusion in the List through their electronic account;

It is also envisaged that taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation included in the List will receive, in particular, the following benefits:

a moratorium on documentary inspections, except for certain types;

reduction of the timeframe for desk and documentary audits for the purposes of budgetary reimbursement to 5 calendar days;



individual tax consultations within 5 calendar days;



a compliance manager is assigned to the taxpayer, with whom the taxpayer will be able to interact, in particular, using remote communication means, including video conferencing.



The document was supposed to recommend to the Cabinet of Ministers to amend the Procedure for booking military personnel to ensure automatic booking by taxpayers included in the List of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation.

It was planned that companies would be able to reserve 25% of their employees for military service, but this provision was rejected by MPs.

Recall

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk criticized the draft law on the "white business club" initiated by Hetmantsev, saying that it would create a reservation for the elite instead of leveling the playing field for all businesses.

According to economic expert Yuriy Havrylechko, the legislative initiative of the head of the Rada's tax committee violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.