Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened the West that Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons could have serious consequences and lead to a “global conflict.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Continued escalation could have serious consequences. If those serious consequences occur in Europe, how will the United States respond, given our strategic arms parity? - Putin said.

The Russian president said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia with long-range weapons would require Western satellites, intelligence and military assistance, so the West would be directly involved. According to Putin, the deployment of French troops to Ukraine would be a step toward a “global conflict.

It's hard to say - do they want a global conflict? - Putin said.

Speaking about NATO members in Europe, Putin said that small countries there "should know what they are playing with" because they have small territories and very dense populations.

"This is the factor that they should keep in mind before talking about striking deep into Russian territory," Putin said in a "threatening" tone.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev reported that on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, US representatives said that the White House has begun discussions on allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answered why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia, citing Ukraine's right to self-defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian positions on Russian territory with Western weapons.