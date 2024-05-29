Putin threatens the West with consequences if Ukraine is allowed to use foreign weapons against Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 15811 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89765 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141943 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241586 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172379 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164011 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220767 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46237 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65146 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108111 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36482 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68917 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220288 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 15811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17848 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24198 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108111 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111932 views
Actual
Putin threatens the West with consequences if Ukraine is allowed to use foreign weapons against Russia

Putin threatens the West with consequences if Ukraine is allowed to use foreign weapons against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103434 views

Putin threatens the West with serious consequences and a potential “global conflict” if Ukraine is allowed to strike Russia with long-range weapons supplied by the West.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened the West that Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons could have serious consequences and lead to a “global conflict.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Continued escalation could have serious consequences. If those serious consequences occur in Europe, how will the United States respond, given our strategic arms parity?

- Putin said. 

The Russian president said that Ukrainian strikes on Russia with long-range weapons would require Western satellites, intelligence and military assistance, so the West would be directly involved. According to Putin, the deployment of French troops to Ukraine would be a step toward a “global conflict.

It's hard to say - do they want a global conflict?

- Putin said.

Speaking about NATO members in Europe, Putin said that small countries there "should know what they are playing with" because they have small territories and very dense populations.

"This is the factor that they should keep in mind before talking about striking deep into Russian territory," Putin said in a "threatening" tone.

Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has18.05.24, 19:25 • 61394 views

AddendumAddendum

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev reported that on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, US representatives said that the White House has begun discussions on allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answered why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia, citing Ukraine's right to self-defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian positions on Russian territory with Western weapons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising