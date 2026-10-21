Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing U.S. President Donald Trump like a fiddle," thereby diverting support away from Ukraine. This was stated by U.S. Republican Senator Thom Tillis, reports The Hill, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the senator noted, Putin's statement that he invaded Ukraine in order to "denazify" it is a lie. He also added that Trump's agreements with Russia regarding imports of Russian diesel fuel and the lifting of sanctions on the Russian Federation are a mistake that the United States will later "deeply regret."

The Russians are lying. Putin is lying. Putin is playing President Trump like a fiddle. History will not look favorably upon America if it fails to stand up for the Western world, should Putin actually achieve his goal - Tillis said.

Additionally

The Washington Post reported that the Kremlin believes that U.S. President Donald Trump's words and actions regarding Ukraine will help Russia achieve victory in the war. It is noted that the U.S. president believes the following: Ukraine is incapable of defeating Russia because of its advantage in size and resources, while Russia "will crush Ukraine if it needs to."

It will be recalled

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia could have captured Kyiv within a few hours, but the tanks allegedly got stuck in the mud because of an order from a general. At the same time, there is no independent confirmation of this version.

Donald Trump also stated that the Russian forces "didn't come close to doing what they could have" in Ukraine.