Prime Minister: Ukraine agrees with EU to extend economic and transport visa-free regime

Ukraine agrees to extend economic and transport visa-free travel with the European Union. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, a UNN correspondent reports.

We agree to extend the economic visa-free regime with the EU. This is also about the ability of our entrepreneurs to export their goods to Europe without duties - Shmyhal said.

He said that Ukraine's exports to the EU currently account for almost two-thirds of the total.

The first intermediate step is already in place, with the European Commission recommending the extension of economic visa-free travel until June 2025. This week, we raised this issue with EU High Representative Borrell during his visit to Kyiv. The strategic task is to enshrine a fully free trade regime between Ukraine and the EU in the Association Agreement, and we are working on it - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is also negotiating with the EU to extend the transport visa-free regime. He emphasized that Ukrainian companies should have the right to continue to carry out transportation without additional permits.

Addendum

On February 7, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell discussed further joint steps in the field of European integration. One of the main areas of focus this year in trade relations with the EU is the work to enshrine a fully free trade regime in the Association Agreement.

Ukraine expectsthat the European Commission's proposal to extend the "economic visa-free regime" with the EU until June 2025 may allow it to lift bans on agricultural imports from Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The Ministry of Finance reported on how the "customs-free regime" worked in 2023