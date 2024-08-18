Plus 1170 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 599 350 people, 8508 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to August 18, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 599,350 (+1170) people,

tanks - 8508 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 16480 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 17056 (+71) units,

MLRS - 1161 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 923 (+0) units,

aircraft - 367 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 13752 (+38),

cruise missiles - 2432 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 22992 (+79) units,

special equipment - 2846 (+2) units.

