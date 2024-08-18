Plus 1170 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152627 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90910 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67234 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46680 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75313 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186692 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201633 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9413 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149703 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148956 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153048 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143981 views
Plus 1170 occupants and 7 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77488 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 599,350 personnel and 8,508 tanks.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 599 350 people, 8508 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to August 18, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 599,350 (+1170) people,

tanks - 8508 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 16480 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 17056 (+71) units,

MLRS - 1161 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 923 (+0) units,

aircraft - 367 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 13752 (+38),

cruise missiles - 2432 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 22992 (+79) units,

special equipment - 2846 (+2) units.

Image

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising