Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Plus 1140 occupants and 4 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 1140 occupants and 4 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv

 • 25652 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 608,820 personnel and 8551 tanks.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 608,820 people, 8551 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/26/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 608820 (+1140) people,
  • tanks - 8551 (+4) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 16648 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems - 17443 (+47) units,
  • MLRS - 1172 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 937 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 367 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14134 (+39),
  • cruise missiles - 2444 (+0),
  • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 23555 (+80) units,
  • special equipment - 2941 (+13) units.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

