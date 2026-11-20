German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius personally apologized for his earlier remarks in which he criticized comments by a senior Pentagon official regarding Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, calling them "quite a stupid thing." Politico reports, writes UNN.

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According to Pistorius, on Wednesday evening he held a telephone conversation with Colby and apologized for the unfortunate wording.

"I apologized for my choice of words," the minister said.

He explained that while answering a question in English, he used an unfortunate expression.

"I should not have said that," Pistorius acknowledged.

At the same time, he emphasized that his position on Ukrainian strikes had not changed.

"But I also made it clear—and he sees it the same way—that we simply have different views on this," the minister noted. According to him, the parties agreed to maintain their respective positions.

The dispute arose during a meeting in Brussels of countries supporting Ukraine in the military sphere. At the time, Elbridge Colby questioned the effectiveness of Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure and other targets. He said that such attacks had had little impact on ending the war or halting the advance of Russian troops.

The Pentagon criticized Ukraine’s strikes on Wildberries facilities in the Russian Federation

In response, Pistorius said during a joint press conference that criticizing strikes on strategic military facilities in Russia was "quite a stupid thing."

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting also supported Ukraine, stating: "It is not for us to tell Ukraine how to fight its war."

Pistorius emphasized that the dispute with the American official would not affect defense cooperation between Germany and the United States. Both countries seek to deepen cooperation, particularly in the area of joint arms production. The United States also supplies important weapons, including Patriot air defense systems and F-35 fighter jets.

"We are allies, we are partners. But that does not mean we have to agree on everything," Pistorius noted.

The minister separately commented on the U.S. proposal regarding a possible exchange of Donbas territories for Ukraine's NATO membership as part of negotiations to end the war.

According to him, he currently knows about this proposal only from media reports.

"It is impossible to negotiate this behind other people's backs," Pistorius emphasized, adding that such issues should be discussed with the participation of Ukraine and all other parties, including European partners.

He also noted that every proposal should be considered, although not all ideas are equally successful.

Pistorius called Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia legitimate