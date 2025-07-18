$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 17514 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
03:17 PM • 83138 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
02:59 PM • 62342 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
02:38 PM • 59440 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
01:33 PM • 65262 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
July 18, 12:44 PM • 68511 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 54501 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 55621 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 191596 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109501 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
03:17 PM • 83085 views
Pentagon to check if Chinese engineers have access to US defense systems - Heggset

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2406 views

Pentagon chief Pete Heggset initiated a review of Chinese engineers' access to US Department of Defense systems. This happened after ProPublica published an article about Microsoft using Chinese engineers to work on military computing systems.

Pentagon to check if Chinese engineers have access to US defense systems - Heggset

The Pentagon will check whether engineers from China have access to the US Department of Defense systems. Pete Hegseth, the head of the US defense department, wrote about this on his X page.

Foreign engineers - from any country, including, of course, China - should never be allowed to service or access Department of Defense systems.

- Hegseth wrote on social media.

What preceded

The Pentagon chief's statement came after Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and is also a member of the Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Hegseth following a publication this week in the investigative journalism outlet ProPublica.

The report detailed Microsoft's use of Chinese engineers to work on US military computing systems under the supervision of American "digital escorts" hired through subcontractors who have access to classified information but often lack the technical skills to assess whether the Chinese engineers' work poses a cyber threat.

You are right, Senator. I completely agree. Our team is already looking into this matter as quickly as possible.

- Hegseth reacted.

China accused foreign intelligence services of stealing rare earth metals18.07.25, 07:28 • 5650 views

Microsoft declined to comment on the situation. The company, a major US government contractor, has had its systems breached by Chinese and Russian hackers. ProPublica reported that the company disclosed its practices to the US government during the authorization process.

Cotton asked the US military to provide a list of contractors using Chinese personnel and additional information on how American "digital escorts" are trained to detect suspicious activity.

The US government recognizes that China's cyber capabilities pose one of the most aggressive and dangerous threats to the United States, as evidenced by intrusions into our critical infrastructure, telecommunications networks, and supply chains.

- Cotton wrote in the letter.

According to him, the American military "must defend against all potential threats in its supply chain, including those coming from subcontractors."

Addition

The United States developed a low-cost LUCAS combat drone designed to compete with Iran's Shahed-136. The system, created by SpektreWorks, is ready for production and integration with US forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
China
United States
Microsoft
Tesla
