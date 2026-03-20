Patriarch Filaret to be buried in Volodymyr Cathedral: how the farewell will proceed

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has released the schedule for the farewell ceremony for the deceased Patriarch Filaret. The ceremonies will last several days in Kyiv, starting on the evening of March 20 at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral and concluding with a burial after a funeral procession on Sunday, March 22. This was reported by the press service of the OCU, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the press service of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC, divine services and events for the farewell to the deceased His Holiness Patriarch Filaret will take place according to the following schedule: March 20 from 20:00 – farewell to the Patriarch, whose body will be in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.

From this time until Sunday morning, March 22, according to tradition, the Gospel will be read over the coffin and memorial prayers will be concluded - the statement said.

On Saturday, March 21, in the morning, a memorial Divine Liturgy and Panikhida will be held.

The farewell will continue throughout the day. Access to the farewell may be temporarily restricted for valid reasons, but will generally be free - added the press service.

On Sunday, March 22, at 8:30 AM, a memorial Divine Liturgy will begin at St. Michael's Cathedral, led by His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius in concelebration with the episcopate and clergy. After that, the funeral service will begin there.

Around 11 AM, a funeral procession with the Patriarch's body will depart from St. Michael's Monastery, pass through Sophia Square, and proceed to St. Volodymyr's Cathedral. After the procession arrives at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, the funeral service will be completed and the deceased will be buried - noted the OCU.

Recall

Patriarch Filaret, who headed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, died at the age of 98 after a long ministry.