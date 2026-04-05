Partisans claim to have disrupted Russian logistics in the Sumy direction after railway sabotage

The partisan movement "ATESH" announced the disabling of a relay cabinet on the railway in the Bryansk region, which is used to supply Russian troops in the Sumy direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the movement, the sabotage took place on a section that provides transportation of ammunition and personnel for several Russian units, including the 1443rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade, and the 810th Marine Infantry Brigade.

ATESH partisans burned down electronic warfare nodes near Novgorod and opened the way for drones to the aircraft factory

"ATESH" claims that the damage to the infrastructure disrupted railway communication and affected the supply of these units. According to their information, delays in the supply of ammunition and replenishment of personnel could have led to a complication of the situation at the front for Russian forces.

"ATESH" stated that it continues operations against Russia's military logistics. The movement notes that such actions are aimed at disrupting supply routes and weakening the combat capabilities of the Russian army.

In Yekaterinburg, a car belonging to a supporter of the war against Ukraine was burned – "ATESH" announced a new action