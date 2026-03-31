In Yekaterinburg, a car belonging to a supporter of the war against Ukraine was burned – "ATESH" announced a new action
Kyiv • UNN
ATESH movement agents destroyed the car of a Russian who publicly approved of the killing of Ukrainians. Now the group plans to carry out new actions throughout the city.
Agents of the Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH" stated that a car belonging to a man who publicly supported the war against Ukraine was burned in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The movement announced this in its statement, writes UNN.
Details
ATESH claims that a resident of Yekaterinburg, who opposes the war, had previously contacted them. According to him, his neighbor openly supported the hostilities and approved of the deaths of Ukrainian civilians.
After this, the movement states, a decision was made to set fire to this man's car near his home.
The report also notes that after the action, a member of the movement allegedly found like-minded people, and now the group plans to operate throughout the city.
What the movement stated
ATESH claims that their target is the cars of people who publicly support the so-called "SVO" and approve of the murders of peaceful Ukrainians.
The movement also stated that similar appeals from Russian cities are becoming more frequent, and that residents of the Russian rear, according to them, are increasingly ready not only to transmit information, but also to act themselves.
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