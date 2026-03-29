ATESH partisans burned down electronic warfare nodes near Novgorod and opened the way for drones to the aircraft factory

The partisan movement "ATESH" announced a series of simultaneous sabotages on the territory of Russia, aimed at weakening the electronic warfare system in the Novgorod region. According to their data, agents burned three communication towers with electronic warfare antennas, which created interference for Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

ATESH claims that the operation was coordinated with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, after which drones were able to pass the route unhindered and strike an aircraft repair plant in Staraya Russa.

According to the movement, the towers were destroyed simultaneously at three points - in the Okhvata area in the Tver region, as well as near Demyansk and Valdai in the Novgorod region. These nodes, according to them, blocked the air corridor for UAVs throughout the entire section.

Strike on an important aviation facility of the Russian Federation

The target of the attack was an aircraft repair plant in Staraya Russa, which services military transport aircraft of the Russian Federation, including Il-76, Il-78 aircraft and D-30KP and AI-20 type engines.

ATESH notes that at the time of the strike, A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, which are among the most scarce in the Russian Aerospace Forces, were on the territory of the enterprise.

Partisans state that the restoration of the infrastructure will take months. During this time, according to them, the Russian army will not be able to return to service some of the equipment and engines that were under repair.

ATESH disabled a locomotive near Simferopol – disrupting supplies to Russian troops