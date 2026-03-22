Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported alleged "pressure" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Brussels, comparing it to the communist era. Orbán announced this on the social network X, reports UNN.

We overthrew communism. We fought for our freedom. We built a Christian, family-oriented, patriotic nation. And now Zelenskyy and the Brussels people think we will back down? Don't be ridiculous - Orbán stated.

Recall

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is outraged by the president's plans to support Orbán, who is blocking aid to Ukraine. The visit coincides with a congress of pro-Russian politicians.