Only with written consent: PornHub tightens rules for publishing videos on the platform

PornHub has introduced new rules for posting videos on the platform. From now on, this requires the written consent of all participants in the video. This is stated on the technical support page, UNN reports .

Details

Now, in order to confirm the identity of a co-executor, he or she must provide his or her written consent - previously, a passport was sufficient.

Pornhub to face the EU's toughest online content regime

Tech support explained that PornHub has four ways to verify a co-star:

Upload a photo of the co-executor holding his/her own ID, followed by clear photos of the front and back of the ID, and these cannot be screenshots;

real-time scanning of the co-executor's face and uploading an ID card;

confirmation with an electronic signature, face scan, and ID card;

submission of identification documents together with the consent form of the co-executor.

Addendum

It is noted that in , in the absence of co-producer verification, PornHub will leave the video on moderation until all participants complete the necessary actions.

The new rule primarily prevents the dissemination of pornographic content without the consent of all participants, including so-called revenge porn, compromising material, and deepfakes.

Recall

Pornhub has released the results of 2023. The main trends were named, as well as the top 20 countries with the most views, including Ukraine.