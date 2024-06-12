One person was wounded and industrial and private facilities were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of hostile aggression

One person was wounded in Kyiv region as a result of hostile aggression, and industrial and private facilities were damaged . Liquidation work is currently underway. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Last night, the Kyiv region came under an enemy attack that lasted almost two hours. The attack included rocket fire and the use of drones. But thanks to the active work of air defense forces, residential and critical infrastructure remained unharmed.

However, as a result of falling debris, one person sustained a cut leg wound, but refused hospitalization.

In addition, damage has been reported to industrial and private facilities in two districts of the region.

In one of the districts, a fire broke out at an industrial facility, and more than 105 people and 30 pieces of equipment have been deployed to respond to the aftermath. A private house, a gas station and a garage were also damaged by falling debris.

In another neighborhood, a warehouse caught fire, and the called services are actively working on the ground to put out the fire and repair the damage.

