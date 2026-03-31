On April 1, power limitation schedules for industry will be in effect in Ukraine

Tomorrow, from 12:00 to 17:00, power limitation schedules for industry will be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, April 1, power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 12:00 to 17:00. - the message says.

As the company reported, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Zelenskyy announced historical agreements with Middle Eastern countries in the fields of security and energy