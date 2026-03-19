Oil prices surge as Iran threatens strikes on Persian Gulf energy facilities

Photo: Reuters

Global oil prices jumped by approximately 4% after Iran's statements about possible attacks on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf region. The escalation occurred after a strike on the South Pars gas field. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude settled at $107.38 per barrel, rising to almost $110 during the session. American WTI closed trading near $96, although it partially lost early gains.

Risks to the global market are growing

Iran warned neighboring countries that their energy facilities could become targets "in the coming hours." Against this background, damage to infrastructure in Qatar's Ras Laffan has already been reported.

Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities

Analysts note that attacks on key fields and infrastructure increase pressure on the market and could lead to further price increases.

Strait of Hormuz and supply deficit

The situation is complicated by the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which up to 20% of global oil and gas supplies pass. It is estimated that the reduction in production in the region could reach up to 10% of global demand.

Against this background, the US is trying to curb price increases by temporarily easing restrictions on fuel transportation and expanding access to alternative supply sources.

Iran attacked Qatar's industrial district, home to the largest LNG plant