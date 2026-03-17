Oil prices rose by over 2% amid paralyzed supplies

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
07:54 AM • 5874 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 23723 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 44173 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 30849 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 32507 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 29814 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43739 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17562 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16622 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 27470 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe to pay more for gas due to Middle East war - HSBC forecastMarch 16, 11:37 PM • 5626 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trainsMarch 16, 11:58 PM • 17464 views
Teenagers sue Musk's company over pornographic images created by GrokMarch 17, 12:17 AM • 13084 views
Trump asked China to postpone summit with Xi due to war with IranMarch 17, 01:00 AM • 10281 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 13307 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 29493 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43739 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 37744 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 39882 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 44921 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Olha Freimut
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 5616 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 37975 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 48131 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 52110 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 57853 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Financial Times

Oil prices rose by over 2% amid paralyzed supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

Brent crude rose to $102.95 amid a blockade of 20% of global trade. The UAE halved production due to the threat to shipping in the Gulf.

Oil prices rose by over 2% amid paralyzed supplies

Oil prices rose by more than 2% on Tuesday, partially offsetting losses from the previous session, amid supply concerns due to the almost complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the refusal of US allies to send warships to assist tankers in passing through this vital waterway, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures jumped $2.74, or 2.7%, to $102.95 a barrel by 03:57 GMT (05:57 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.45, or 2.6%, to $95.95.

In the previous session, Brent crude futures fell 2.8%, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5.3% after some vessels passed through the critical waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz – a narrow passage for about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade – has been largely blocked by the US-Israel war against Iran, now in its third week, raising fears of supply shortages, rising energy prices, and inflation.

"The risks remain severe: it would only take one Iranian militia to fire a missile or plant a mine on a passing tanker to reignite the entire situation," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore noted in his memo.

On Monday, several US allies rejected US President Donald Trump's call to send warships to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, drawing criticism from the US president, who accused Western partners of ingratitude after decades of support.

Allies resist Trump's attempts to form a coalition to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios17.03.26, 08:36 • 2724 views

"For now, oil markets are focused on the duration of the conflict, the halt of supplies in the Strait of Hormuz, and ultimately, the damage this chaos will inflict on oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Meanwhile, traders said prices received additional support after a fire broke out in the Fujairah oil industrial zone as a result of a drone attack during early Asian trading, although no casualties were reported.

Middle Eastern oil prices soared to record highs, becoming the most expensive oil in the world, with traders attributing the price surge to a reduction in available supply.

The de facto closure of the strait forced the United Arab Emirates, the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to halt production, cutting it by more than half, two sources told Reuters.

Iran demanded that India release three tankers seized in February as part of negotiations for the safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels or those heading to India from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

To curb rising energy prices, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) proposed that member countries increase oil releases in addition to the 400 million barrels they have already agreed to use from strategic reserves.

Israel said it has detailed plans for at least three weeks of war, as its military struck targets across Iran overnight.

Oil prices to continue rising due to threat of attacks on Persian Gulf energy infrastructure - Reuters15.03.26, 13:03 • 19288 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World