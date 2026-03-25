Oil prices fall, stock markets rise on hopes of de-escalation with Iran

Global markets reacted to reports of possible negotiations between the US and Iran with falling oil prices and rising stocks. Investors expect a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The price of Brent crude oil fell by more than 4% and dropped below $100 per barrel.

At the same time, stock markets rose: indices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia showed positive dynamics, and futures on American indices rose by more than 0.7%.

The dollar weakened slightly, and the yield on 10-year US bonds fell to 4.34%, which is associated with a decrease in inflationary risks amid falling energy prices.

Negotiation factor

According to media reports, the US has handed Iran a 15-point plan and is also discussing the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire. President Donald Trump stated that Iran made a "gift" as a gesture of goodwill in the negotiations.

At the same time, Washington continues military preparations – in particular, the deployment of about 3,000 troops is planned.

Context and risks

Despite signals of possible de-escalation, hostilities continue. New strikes in the region and drone attacks on infrastructure are reported. A key factor for markets remains the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant part of global energy supplies pass.

Analysts note that even a partial resumption of shipping could reduce the risk premium, but market uncertainty persists.

US-Iran talks open an uncertain path out of the crisis - Media