Oil prices fall, stock markets rise on hopes of de-escalation with Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Brent price fell below $100 amid news of a 15-point de-escalation plan. Global stock indices show growth due to expectations of peace.
Global markets reacted to reports of possible negotiations between the US and Iran with falling oil prices and rising stocks. Investors expect a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
The price of Brent crude oil fell by more than 4% and dropped below $100 per barrel.
At the same time, stock markets rose: indices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia showed positive dynamics, and futures on American indices rose by more than 0.7%.
The dollar weakened slightly, and the yield on 10-year US bonds fell to 4.34%, which is associated with a decrease in inflationary risks amid falling energy prices.
Negotiation factor
According to media reports, the US has handed Iran a 15-point plan and is also discussing the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire. President Donald Trump stated that Iran made a "gift" as a gesture of goodwill in the negotiations.
At the same time, Washington continues military preparations – in particular, the deployment of about 3,000 troops is planned.
Context and risks
Despite signals of possible de-escalation, hostilities continue. New strikes in the region and drone attacks on infrastructure are reported. A key factor for markets remains the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant part of global energy supplies pass.
Analysts note that even a partial resumption of shipping could reduce the risk premium, but market uncertainty persists.
US-Iran talks open an uncertain path out of the crisis - Media24.03.26, 10:49 • 4380 views